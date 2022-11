A pensioner who fears she may never get to return home says she is frustrated with how the Council treated flooded homeowners in Burnfoot.

Páirc An Grianán in Burnfoot was flooded in August 2017.

A number of homeowners in the area have been unable to return home since the flooding.

They have been told it could be four years before they can return.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon show today, Kathleen Molloy says she is frustrated at how she is being treated and fears she will never get to go home..