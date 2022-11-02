Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People urged to avoid coastal areas today due to wind


The entire country has been placed on a status yellow wind and rain warning which will remain in place until 9’o clock tonight.

Met Éireann has warned of possible damaging gusts with the potential for “localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts”.

Heavy rain is also forecast, which could lead to flooding in some areas.

The Status Yellow wind & rain warning may escalate to an Orange level warning in County Donegal.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow weather is warning that that some of the gusts could be damaging.

