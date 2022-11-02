Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Post mortem to be carried out on body of man found out Co Monaghan hotel

 

A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man found outside a Co. Monaghan hotel yesterday.

Gardai had been called to a disturbance at the M Hotel in Carrickmacross the previous night and are trying to establish if the man’s death was linked to that.

The man’s body was found on grounds of the M hotel by a member of the public who alerted Gardai.

Gardai are investigating the possibility that his death may have been linked to a disturbance at the hotel which they were called to but no arrests were made.

A number of people have been interviewed as part of the Garda investigation.

The 25 year old man who has been identified is originally from an African country and had been a resident of the facility.

His name will not be released until his family and relatives have been informed.

The hotel provides emergency accommodation for people seeking international protection in Ireland and those living in the direct provision system.

It believed that up to 124 asylum seekers stay at the hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pensioner fears she may never get to return to her Burnfoot home

2 November 2022
irish water pipes new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns over what appears to be rust in Buncrana water pipes

2 November 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal ‘lagging miles behind’ in delivery of social houses – Cllr McDermott

2 November 2022
Untitled design (19)
News, Top Stories

Fresh fears over the supply of Irish turkeys this Christmas

2 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pensioner fears she may never get to return to her Burnfoot home

2 November 2022
irish water pipes new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns over what appears to be rust in Buncrana water pipes

2 November 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal ‘lagging miles behind’ in delivery of social houses – Cllr McDermott

2 November 2022
Untitled design (19)
News, Top Stories

Fresh fears over the supply of Irish turkeys this Christmas

2 November 2022
Ulster Bank logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

60 percent of people switching banks have experienced challenges

2 November 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Post mortem to be carried out on body of man found out Co Monaghan hotel

2 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube