Post mortem to be carried out on body of man found out Co Monaghan hotel

A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man found outside a Co. Monaghan hotel yesterday.

Gardai had been called to a disturbance at the M Hotel in Carrickmacross the previous night and are trying to establish if the man’s death was linked to that.

The man’s body was found on grounds of the M hotel by a member of the public who alerted Gardai.

Gardai are investigating the possibility that his death may have been linked to a disturbance at the hotel which they were called to but no arrests were made.

A number of people have been interviewed as part of the Garda investigation.

The 25 year old man who has been identified is originally from an African country and had been a resident of the facility.

His name will not be released until his family and relatives have been informed.

The hotel provides emergency accommodation for people seeking international protection in Ireland and those living in the direct provision system.

It believed that up to 124 asylum seekers stay at the hotel.