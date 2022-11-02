Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Report highlights potential for development of Offshore Wind Sector along Atlantic seaboard

A recent study has found that offshore wind energy presents a significant opportunity to generate substantial job creation and economic growth for communities along the Atlantic seaboard which included Donegal.

The Offshore Wind Feasibility Study for the Atlantic Region also found that the sector would play a central role in achieving Ireland’s climate ambitions and enhancing energy security.

The study by Dublin Offshore found that by 2037 upwards of 5,000 jobs could be supported directly by the offshore wind sector, generating €400 million in gross value added annually to the economy.

It estimates that 90% of future new build offshore energy capacity in the region will be Floating Offshore Wind.

Killybegs Port presented strongly in terms of its capability to service the sector and it was noted that the planned infrastructure developments would further enhance its capability.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney welcomed the recommendations of the study including the need for high capacity grid connection.

He says investment in technology innovations such as Green Hydrogen is needed to realise the export potential of Donegal’s potential to produce multiples of the electricity demand.

The full report is available here

