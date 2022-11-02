TD Marc MacSharry confirms he is leaving Fianna Fail

TD Marc MacSharry has confirmed he is leaving the Fianna Fail party.

The Sligo-Leitrim Deputy has told the Irish Independent its because of Michael Martin’s handling of a bullying complaint made against him by a party Councillor.

Deputy MacSharry claims the complaint is ‘highly politically motivated’.

He had resigned the party whip after voting no confidence in Minister Simon Coveney over Katherine Zappone’s botched appointment as a special envoy, but was expecting to be readmitted to Fianna Fail in recent weeks until the bullying claim came to light.