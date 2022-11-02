Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

TD Marc MacSharry confirms he is leaving Fianna Fail

TD Marc MacSharry has confirmed he is leaving the Fianna Fail party.

The Sligo-Leitrim Deputy has told the Irish Independent its because of Michael Martin’s handling of a bullying complaint made against him by a party Councillor.

Deputy MacSharry claims the complaint is ‘highly politically motivated’.

He had resigned the party whip after voting no confidence in Minister Simon Coveney over Katherine Zappone’s botched appointment as a special envoy, but was expecting to be readmitted to Fianna Fail in recent weeks until the bullying claim came to light.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pensioner fears she may never get to return to her Burnfoot home

2 November 2022
irish water pipes new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns over what appears to be rust in Buncrana water pipes

2 November 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal ‘lagging miles behind’ in delivery of social houses – Cllr McDermott

2 November 2022
Untitled design (19)
News, Top Stories

Fresh fears over the supply of Irish turkeys this Christmas

2 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pensioner fears she may never get to return to her Burnfoot home

2 November 2022
irish water pipes new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns over what appears to be rust in Buncrana water pipes

2 November 2022
Daft House
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal ‘lagging miles behind’ in delivery of social houses – Cllr McDermott

2 November 2022
Untitled design (19)
News, Top Stories

Fresh fears over the supply of Irish turkeys this Christmas

2 November 2022
Ulster Bank logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

60 percent of people switching banks have experienced challenges

2 November 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Post mortem to be carried out on body of man found out Co Monaghan hotel

2 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube