HSE warns elective care could be suspended

There are warnings elective care could be suspended in the new year, as hospitals face increasing pressure this winter.

The interim CEO of the HSE says he can’t guarantee emergency departments won’t see record numbers on trolleys in the coming months.

495 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country today, 64 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital making it the most overcrowded in the country.

Stephen Mulvany, says any suspension of elective procedures will be as short-lived as possible: