Barrett and McLoone confirmed as Donegal U17 / U20 Managers

Luke Barrett and Leo McLoone have been confirmed as the Donegal minor and u20 managers for next season.

Donegal GAA said in a statement both ‘had agreed to accept the roles of Donegal U17 and U20 County team managers’.

Milford native Luke is staying with the age group for another year having been at helm of the u17’s for the previous two campaigns.

All Ireland winner McLoone moves into a managers position for the first time. The Glenties man was involved with Gary Duffy’s U20 for the past two years.

