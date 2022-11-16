Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
US campaigner on defective blocks says if quarries aren’t tested, problems will reoccur

A campaigner from Connecticut says the defective block scandal could have been avoided if tests were carried out at quarries.

Speaking at a conference on defective blocks in Letterkenny last evening, Debbie MacCoy, State of Connecticut Lead Advocate said she believes Ireland could have avoided the defective blocks scandal if there were tests conducted on quarries and the materials they were producing.

Ms MacCoy who is known as the Concrete Queen in her home country told the gathering that testing in quarries has began this year in Connecticut.

She says it’s essential that happens to ensure there isn’t another crisis in years to come….

