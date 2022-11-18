Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI confirm two officers were targeted in Strabane

The PSNI has confirmed that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane today follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

Investigations are at an early stage, but police say an improvised explosive device caused damage to a police vehicle, and the incident is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area, we understand two local access points have been created.

No homes have been evacuated.

Sinn Fein MLA Maoliosa McHugh has condemned the attack, saying it achieved nothing, but caused distress and inconvenience to hundreds of local people…………

