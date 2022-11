Letterkenny Gaels run in the Ulster Junior Football Club Championship ended on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten by 10 points by Stewartstown Harps.

2-15 to 2-05 was how it finished in favour of the Tyrone champions.

Letterkenny Gaels Paul Melaugh told Oisin Kelly he’s extremely proud of his players…

Oisin also spoke with Gaels’ Darren Hunter…