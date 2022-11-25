Donegal Athletes set for Ulster awards

The Ulster Athletics Awards take place on Friday evening at the Bayview Hotel in Killybegs.

European bronze medalist Mark English will be crowned Ulster Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

Tir Conaill duo Lucy McGlynn and Fintan Dewhirst will also receive awards.

Dewhirst won silver in the 400m hurdles at the Under-18 European Championships in Jerusalem while McGlynn set a new Donegal record at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Colombia.

Caitriona Jennings will be given an outstanding international performance award.

The Letterkenny AC member won gold at the European 50k Championships and was third at the 100k World Championships.

The event will also include the Donegal Athletics Awards