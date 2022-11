Donegal’s Emma Doherty has been honoured at the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Awards.

She was named in the Team of the Year.

Doherty, from Buncrana, was one of the stars for Sligo Rovers during the year, having joined them from the the Donegal Women’s League under-19 side. She scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for the Bit o’ Red.

The Online Goal of the Year went to Sligo Rovers’ Aoife Brennan following an online vote.