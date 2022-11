Local authorities failed to monitor over a quarter of small private water supplies for E. coli last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s annual report says continuing risks to public health in private drinking water supplies are not being tackled.

The 1,700 small private supplies serve food businesses, nursing homes, crèches and B&Bs.

Programme manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says suppliers should be using the funding available to address infrastructural needs.