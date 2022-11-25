Organisations in Donegal urged to apply for water conservation training

Irish Water is calling on organisations in Donegal to apply for a first of its kind water conservation training.

The utility’s Water Stewardship Programme is a comprehensive training programme which helps organisations lower their water use, thereby reducing operating costs and protecting the environment.

Donegal man, Mark McFadden of Optum Services, Letterkenny recently graduated as a water steward.

More than 600 graduates from a variety of sectors including hospitality, education, manufacturing, transport, and more have now completed the programme which is the first of its kind globally.

Participants undertake two months of comprehensive virtual training to better understand how to conserve water, including: creating a water map, reviewing water monitoring strategy, and investigating how it may be updated/improved, identifying short payback water efficiency and conservation projects, such as rainwater harvesting; embedding governance processes to actively engage all stakeholders to conserve water and developing a water charter as an holistic approach to reducing water in their organisation.