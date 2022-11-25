People urged to make their presence felt at defective block gathering on Monday

Mica Action Group is urging all defective concrete block homeowners to make their presence felt at a gathering in Lifford on Monday.

A peaceful gathering of defective concrete homeowners and supporters is being held in Lifford at the County Offices on Monday at 10am to concide with the last Donegal County Council meeting of the year.

The gathering aims to highlight the lack of progress on the enhanced redress scheme and the need for emergency accomdation for impacted homeowners.

Lisa Hone, Chair of MAG is urging homeowners to turn out in thousands to keep the heat on the campaign and demand action from the Council…