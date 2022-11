There’s been a slight drop in the number of people homeless in the North West.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 101 people sought emergency accommodation last month in the region, that is down 8% when compared to the figures from the previous month.

There’s also been a 14% drop in the number of adults homeless in the Donegal/ Leitrim area to 46.

Meanwhile, the number of children homeless in the North West, at 39, remains stable.

