‘Vital conversations on new Lifford Hospital are maintained’ – Cllr Crawford

The HSE’s Regional Health Forum has been told it’s vital that conversations are maintained on the provision of a new Community Hospital for Lifford.

Lifford Hospital is now closed, with a recommendation that a new facility be developed on a greenfield site.

The issue was raised this week by Cllr Gerry Crawford, who asked about the provision of Podiatry, Chiropody and other services that were previously available in Lifford.

He was told at present, those services are available elsewhere in East Donegal, and will return to Lifford when the promised new hospital is available.

However, he says that’s a long way away, and another solution must be found:

