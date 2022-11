Mickey McCann is set to remain as Donegal Senior Hurling manager for another campaign.

McCann has been at the helm of Donegal Hurling for the past five years.

The Burt native has been hugely successful in his role so far guiding the county to two Nickey Rackard Cups, in 2018 and 2020.

Following Donegal’s Nickey Rackard Cup semi final defeat to Tyrone earlier this year, McCann had believed he would be stepping away from the position but has since decided he will take charge for the 2023 season.