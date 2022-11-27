Donegal Gardaí warn of An Post text scam

Gardaí in Donegal have renewed warnings about a scam text which claims to be from An Post.

They say that such scam texts have appeared again in larger numbers in the approach to the Christmas season, as many people are getting parcels delivered.

The text contains a false link asking for payment of a delivery – which scammers use to obtain your bank details.

Gardaí say to never click on links in these unsolicited texts, and have asked that such texts be deleted once recieved.

If you think that you have been scammed, Gardaí say to contact your bank immediately and report the matter at your local Garda Station.