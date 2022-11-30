Business Matters Ep 120 – Ciaran McGarvey

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to the owner of Batch Coffee House Bar and Kitchen in Falcarragh, Ciaran McGarvey.

After graduating with a BA in Economics at DCU, Ciaran worked in Lifestyle Sports in Dublin for two years before returning to Donegal to take up the role of food and beverage manager at Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy. He opened Batch in March 2019 and the premises were renovated.

Batch has a seating capacity of 50 and can accommodate the same number in the outdoor area at the back of the building.

Ciaran’s initial team of 16 employees has grown to 26.