Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD believes area is missing out

The Cathoirleach of Lifford and Stranolar MD believes the area is missing out on major cross border projects.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the area has a long land border with Northern Ireland, however, it is not included in projects such as the Shared Ireland initiative.

The Lifford Stranorlar MD had previously been linked with Letterkenny and Inishowen as part of the North West cross border group, but recently, the MD has not been included in cross border projects.

Cllr McGowan says majority of the projects are given to Inishowen or Letterkenny and he would like to see the area included as it is closer to Northern Ireland than the rest of the county:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Darragh O'Brien Dail Mica
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister acknowledges urgent support needed for defective block homeowners in unlivable houses

30 November 2022
Speed Limits
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to engage with TII on measures to slow down traffic through towns

30 November 2022
lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD believes area is missing out

30 November 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 29th

29 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Darragh O'Brien Dail Mica
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister acknowledges urgent support needed for defective block homeowners in unlivable houses

30 November 2022
Speed Limits
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to engage with TII on measures to slow down traffic through towns

30 November 2022
lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD believes area is missing out

30 November 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 29th

29 November 2022
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears repeated calls for emergency intervention for defective block homeowners

29 November 2022
IMG-4089
News, Top Stories

Outrage in West Donegal as mural vandalised

29 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube