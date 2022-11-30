Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD believes area is missing out

The Cathoirleach of Lifford and Stranolar MD believes the area is missing out on major cross border projects.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says the area has a long land border with Northern Ireland, however, it is not included in projects such as the Shared Ireland initiative.

The Lifford Stranorlar MD had previously been linked with Letterkenny and Inishowen as part of the North West cross border group, but recently, the MD has not been included in cross border projects.

Cllr McGowan says majority of the projects are given to Inishowen or Letterkenny and he would like to see the area included as it is closer to Northern Ireland than the rest of the county: