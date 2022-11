There’s been a cautious welcome to the increase in the social housing income eligibility threshold for Donegal.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien announced a €5,000 increase in the threshold for the county meaning those who are seeking social housing can now earn up to €30,000.

The figure however, is still €10,000 behind other counties.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says much more needs to be done for people in Donegal: