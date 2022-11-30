Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardaí involved in a major crack down on human trafficking

Donegal Gardaí were recently involved in a major investigation into the Sex Trade in the country.

On Thursday and Friday last, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) ith the support of divisional Protective Services Units and local Detectives, conducted intelligence led operations across 16 Garda Divisions.

These included Donegal, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Donegal, Cavan and Louth.

During the operation, 46 people were identified as having allegedly purchased sexual services from an individual involved in prostitution, while 65 safeguarding visits were carried out with a view to eliminating the possibility of sexual exploitation.

5 search warrants were executed in relation to the organisation of prostitution and 112 individual sex workers were offered welfare advice and encouraged to avail of expert services.

€3,000 euro and $500 was seized from a male in the South Eastern Region who is suspected of being involved in organised prostitution.

