Ireland’s first four-day week trial has been branded ‘a resounding success’.

The 12 small to medium businesses that participated in the pilot have indicated they want to continue with the reduced working week in the long-term.

as part of a global trial, co-led by Four-Day Week Ireland, Fórsa trade union and UCD.

Dr Orla Kelly, Assistant Professor in Social Policy at UCD, says it produced significant improvements in employees’ wellbeing: