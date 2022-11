Residents in the Rossbracken area of Manorcunningham have been left without water once again.

The residents have been plaqued with water supply problems caused by burst pipes over the past year.

Irish Water are expected to fix the issue today however Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny-Milford Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly says a permanent solution is required.

He says the issues have been going on too long..