HSE hosts first self-advocacy event for Donegal in Jackson’s Hotel

Self-advocacy in the disability sector will be be highlighted at an event hosted by the HSE in Donegal on Thursday, the 1st of December 2022.

It will be the first event of it’s kind to reach the county. It is being held in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

Attendees will include self-advocates, persons accessing disability services, key workers, service & senior managers, facilitators and support services such as Safeguarding & Protection Team, Human Resources, Mental Health Services as well as a large representative attendance from the Disability Services in the Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo area – HSE and contracted providers, the Disability Federation of Ireland, Inclusion Ireland, the HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo services, the National HSE & HIQA.

Donna-Marie Doherty spoke to DFI Development and Self-Advocacy Programme Manager PJ Cleere about the event.

Mr. Cleere says while this event has reached full capacity – it is only the beginning of an exciting journey to promote self-advocacy in the county.

