Letterkenny University Hospital third most overcrowded during November

Letterkenny University Hospital was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country during November.

Throughout November, 1,108 patients were without a bed in Letterkenny University Hospital according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s TrolleyWatch figures.

This is the worst November on record for hospital overcrowding with over 12,624 people without beds in the country.

Over 563 children were on trolleys in November.

The most overcrowded hospitals include:

University Hospital Limerick (1596 patients) Cork University Hospital (1334 patients) Letterkenny University Hospital (1108 patients) Sligo University Hospital (783 patients) Galway University Hospital (703 patients)

Speaking on the figures INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said, “We have seen yet another chaotic month in Irish hospitals, we have only had two days this month where there has been less than 500 people admitted to hospital without an inpatient bed. For the first time we have had over 563 children admitted without a bed in our hospitals. This cannot continue.

“The children’s hospitals are experiencing severe staffing shortages with up to 45% staffing deficits in some sites, and long-standing vacancies in nurse manager roles. This is reflected in very high numbers of children waiting on trolleys across the CHI sites, accompanied by relatives in very cramped and overcrowded spaces. It is now commonplace that up to 40 sick children a day have to wait for a bed, while nurses in the hospitals struggle to provide safe care.

“This is not only dangerous for staff and for patients it is simply no way to safely treat sick children who are admitted to hospital. It also places a further burden on families who have to experience long waits while accompanying a sick child, potentially overnight.

“It is now absolutely vital that management and the HSE focus on recruitment, retention, accommodation and capacity at these sites as a matter of urgency, so we can put an end to the disgraceful scenes we’re currently seeing in the children’s hospitals.

“We know that we are seeing acute problems with hospital overcrowding in the Midwest and along the Western seaboard. Our members expect the HSE and the Government to treat this issue as the emergency it is and meet with the INMO to address the issues we have raised as immediately necessary to maintain safe care this winter. We do not want to be put in a position where care is compromised due to inaction from Government and the HSE.