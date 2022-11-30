Sligo Rovers ban supporters

igo rovers

Sligo Rovers have issued a number of supporters with barring orders from attending Sligo Rovers fixtures at The Showgrounds following an investigation into recent incidents at our fixture against St. Patrick’s Athletic in October.

Trouble broke out at half-time in the fixture between both sets of supporters and following investigations in association with An Garda Siochana, the club have identified a number of individuals and issued them with stadium bans.

The club say, “These incidents not only tarnish the club’s good name, built by our supporters and volunteers over our 94 year history, but they also bring needless expense on the club, which it simply does not budget for and cannot continue to pay for. The club were issued with fines in excess of €1,500 from this fixture, which is more disappointing knowing that other supporters raise money for the club year on year by buying lotto tickets, season tickets, draw tickets and so on.”