100 years since the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty

The Irish State is 100 years old today, a century after the 1922 Constitution was signed in London.

Wednesday, the 6th of December 1922, which marked the first anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, was the day the Irish Free State was officially formed. This meant that Ireland would now be officially known as the Irish Free State, until the new constitution was introduced in 1937.

Editor of History Ireland, Tommy Graham, says some parts of the 1922 Constitution remain in the document in the present day.

Former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, has commented that the influence of British institutions also remains in todays Constitution:

Today also marks the centenary of the first stamp issued by the newly independent Post Office – and An Post has released a special stamp to commemorate the centenary.

 

