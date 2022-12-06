Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

An appeal has been launched after a silver car was spotted on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at a house in the Glebe area of Carndonagh on

Monday November 28 shortly after 9.50pm.

The resident was not at home at the time but they had received notification that there was activity taking place at their home

via motion sensor cameras and they then alerted Gardaí.

The CCTV showed a silver car driving through the fence at the side of the property, causing considerable damage.

The driver left the scene but returned a short time later and reversed the car back onto the road and away.

We appeal to anybody who travelled in that area around that time and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to Gardaí.

If anybody has any relevant information in relation to the incident, we ask them to contact Gardaí in

Buncrana on 074-9320540.