Bundoran Garda Station is without proper facilities for Gardai and is not fit for purpose.

That’s according to Donegal Councillor Michael McMahon, who has called for a new Garda station, and an increase in Gardaí actively on patrol in the town.

Currently there are only four full time Gardai serving in the Bundoran area.

Cllr McMahon says Bundoran’s population can increase massively during the summer months, and has called for more resources to be allocated there: