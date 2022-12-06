Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

A Donegal doctor is warning of the signs of Strep A following an increase in the infection.

It is believed that a five year old girl has died after contracting Strep A in Northern Ireland, while eight children have died from the bacterial infection in England and Wales in recent weeks.

Strep A infections are usually mild and can be easily treated with antibiotics and illnesses caused by the Group A strep bacteria include skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

Donegal doctor Ciaran O’Fearraigh highlighted the symptoms that parents should look out for if their child is unwell…