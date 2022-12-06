Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

Donegal PNN are hosting a networking & information event this Thursday, the 8th of December at 6.45pm in The Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

Stakeholders & Groups are being invited to have a stand to highlight and promote the work they do and to network with each other.

Declan Meehan of the Donegal PPN Secretariat tells Highland Radio more:

Our MC is Bill Vaughan and speakers on the evening are:

Community & Voluntary Pillar: John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Centre

Benefits, Challenges & Motivating Volunteers

Social Inclusion Pillar: Trudi O’Reilly, Donegal Co Co, Disability Access Officer

Update on Access Role & Donegal Disability Strategy

New Communities in Donegal

Environment Pillar: Aengus Kennedy, NatureNorthWest

Leader Funding Update & local Biodiversity Projects

Stands Include:

Community Finance Ireland

Clann Credo

BHP Insurance

Finn Valley Health Forum

Donegal Wellness Café

Irish Wheelchair Association

Donegal Aphasia Cafe

Yellow Woods Art

Intercultural Platform

DLDC

OURganic Gardens

Letterkenny CDP/Mens Sheds

Milford & District Resource Centre

Ray Community Centre

Cara House

Shy By Nature Farm

Alone

Donegal Fire Service

An Garda Síochána

Donegal Changemakers

The Community Finance & Community Insurance Companies will be offering Vouchers to some lucky groups on the night. Refreshments will be served. Come along and join us. Please email me at mary.clyde@donegalcoco.ie to register or confirm a stand space.