Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

Donegal PNN are hosting a networking & information event this Thursday, the 8th of December at 6.45pm in The Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.
Stakeholders & Groups are being invited to have a stand to highlight and promote the work they do and to network with each other.
Declan Meehan of the Donegal PPN Secretariat tells Highland Radio more:
Our MC is Bill Vaughan and speakers on the evening are:
Community & Voluntary Pillar: John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Centre
Benefits, Challenges & Motivating Volunteers
Social Inclusion Pillar: Trudi O’Reilly, Donegal Co Co, Disability Access Officer
Update on Access Role & Donegal Disability Strategy
New Communities in Donegal
Environment Pillar: Aengus Kennedy, NatureNorthWest
Leader Funding Update & local Biodiversity Projects
Stands Include:
Community Finance Ireland
Clann Credo
BHP Insurance
Finn Valley Health Forum
Donegal Wellness Café
Irish Wheelchair Association
Donegal Aphasia Cafe
Yellow Woods Art
Intercultural Platform
DLDC
OURganic Gardens
Letterkenny CDP/Mens Sheds
Milford & District Resource Centre
Ray Community Centre
Cara House
Shy By Nature Farm
Alone
Donegal Fire Service
An Garda Síochána
Donegal Changemakers
The Community Finance & Community Insurance Companies will be offering Vouchers to some lucky groups on the night. Refreshments will be served. Come along and join us. Please email me at mary.clyde@donegalcoco.ie to register or confirm a stand space.