Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

€638,000 has been announced in direct Exchequer supports for Donegal airport today.

The funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which money for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security.

************

Release in full – 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that his colleague Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., today announced the provision of €638k in direct Exchequer supports to Donegal airport.  This funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which provides targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

The funding that is the subject of today’s announcement is set out as follows:

 

Airport

2022 Operational Allocation
Donegal

€638,409
Ireland West

€1,787,797
Kerry

€1,434,355
Shannon

€6,836,610
Cork

€10,402,880
Total Allocations 

€21,100,051

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal ppn
Audio, News

Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

6 December 2022
News

100 years since the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty

6 December 2022
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

6 December 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

6 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal ppn
Audio, News

Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

6 December 2022
News

100 years since the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty

6 December 2022
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

6 December 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

6 December 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 December 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Tools stolen from back of a van in Letterkenny

6 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube