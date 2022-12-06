€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

€638,000 has been announced in direct Exchequer supports for Donegal airport today.

Release in full –

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that his colleague Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., today announced the provision of €638k in direct Exchequer supports to Donegal airport. This funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which provides targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

The funding that is the subject of today’s announcement is set out as follows: