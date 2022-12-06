Gardaí renew appeal over missing 16-year-old

Gardaí have renewed their appeal over tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O’Sullivan who was last seen in the Malin area.

AJ was last seen during the early hours of last Thursday, December 1st.

AJ is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, AJ was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket, and black trainers.

It is believed that AJ may have travelled to County Cork.

Garda Niall Maguire appealed for information on AJ’s whereabouts…