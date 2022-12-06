Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí renew appeal over missing 16-year-old

Gardaí have renewed their appeal over tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O’Sullivan who was last seen in the Malin area.

AJ was last seen during the early hours of last Thursday, December 1st.

AJ is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, AJ was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket, and black trainers.

It is believed that AJ may have travelled to County Cork.

Garda Niall Maguire appealed for information on AJ’s whereabouts…

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News

Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

6 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News

Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

6 December 2022
Gardai
News

Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

6 December 2022
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News

Witnesses to fatal collision in Ballyshannon urged to come forward

6 December 2022
Advertisement

