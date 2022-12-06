Gardaí renew appeal over missing 16-year-old

Gardaí have renewed their appeal over tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O’Sullivan who was last seen in the Malin area.
AJ was last seen during the early hours of last Thursday, December 1st.
AJ is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, AJ was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket, and black trainers.
It is believed that AJ may have travelled to County Cork.
Garda Niall Maguire appealed for information on AJ’s whereabouts…