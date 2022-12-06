Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Increase in number of people being hospitalised with flu

There’s been an increase in the number of people being hospitalised with flu.

The Chief Medical Officer Breda Smith is again encouraging those who are aged 65 and over, to get their free flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist.

