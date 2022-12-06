Oireachtas Committee to discuss quarry audits, deleterious materials today

An Oireachtas Committee meeting will hear from industry experts about the results of recent audits of quarries in County Donegal, as well as the wider issue of deleterious materials later today.

The Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage will meet at 3pm to hear from representatives from the National Building Control Office (NBCO), the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), and officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The committee meeting, taking place in Committee Room 3, can be viewed at the following link: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr3-live/

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Steven Matthews said: “We are all now painfully aware how serious the issue of defective blocks and deleterious materials has become in light of the problems experienced by homeowners in Donegal, Mayo and other areas. It is a problem that has left lasting and damaging consequences for all those affected by it.

“Serious problems happen when standards are ignored and it is critical that the standards set by EU and Irish law are implemented and enforced. That is why monitoring of the manufacture and sale of these construction products now and in the future is so important, particularly given the potential cost of rectifying past failures that will be borne by taxpayers.”