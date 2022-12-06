Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

Police in Derry are conducting checks in the city following a report made shortly before 5.30am today that a device had been left in the area.

Police are currently searching the John Street, Carlisle Road and Foyle Embankment areas of the city this morning.

Police have carried out a number of checks as part of their enquiries and, at this time, nothing untoward has been found.

No roads are closed at this time.

As enquiries continue this morning, including further checks of these areas, the public is asked to be vigilant.

If anyone has noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a suspicious object, please do not touch it – phone the police immediately on 999.