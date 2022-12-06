Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

A public meeting will take place in Dunkineely on Friday night to discuss the closure of the GP practice in the area.

Last month it was confirmed that there is to be no GP service in the area and instead, people will have face a 15 mile trip to see their doctor.

A public meeting will take place in Dunkineely Community Centre at 8.30pm to discuss the future of the health centre.

Speaking about the meeting, Roger Meehan says the local people want clarity on what is going to happen in the long term…