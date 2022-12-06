Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

A public meeting will take place in Dunkineely on Friday night to discuss the closure of the GP practice in the area.

Last month it was confirmed that there is to be no GP service in the area and instead, people will have face a 15 mile trip to see their doctor.

A public meeting will take place in Dunkineely Community Centre at 8.30pm to discuss the future of the health centre.

Speaking about the meeting, Roger Meehan says the local people want clarity on what is going to happen in the long term…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dunkineely
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

6 December 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

6 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

6 December 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

6 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

dunkineely
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

6 December 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

6 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

6 December 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

6 December 2022
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Witnesses to fatal collision in Ballyshannon urged to come forward

6 December 2022
aaron missing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal over missing 16-year-old

6 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube