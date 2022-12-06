Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

The Seanad has been told that officials in Donegal County Council are being subjected to unacceptable abuse online by defective block protesters, and if that doesn’t stop, then a full scale garda probe should be launched.

The issue was raised by Senator Niall Blaney, who claimed there’s a campaign of opposition to the redress scheme being orchestrated by Sinn Fein for political purposes. He suggested the same is not happening in Mayo because the local Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh wouldn’t accept it.

He told the Seanad one official has already left the council as a result of online abuse…….

Responding to Senator Blaney’s claims this afternoon, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called the claim offensive, saying the Defective Blocks Campaign is being led not by Sinn Fein, but by homeowners who have been let down by the state and the local authority.

He called on Senator Blaney to withdraw his comments……….