Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

The Seanad has been told that officials in Donegal County Council are being subjected to unacceptable abuse online by defective block protesters, and if that doesn’t stop, then a full scale garda probe should be launched.

The issue was raised by Senator Niall Blaney, who claimed there’s a campaign of opposition to the redress scheme being orchestrated by Sinn Fein for political purposes. He suggested the same is not happening in Mayo because the local Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh wouldn’t accept it.

He told the Seanad one official has already left the council as a result of online abuse…….

Responding to Senator Blaney’s claims this afternoon, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called the claim offensive, saying the Defective Blocks Campaign is being led not by Sinn Fein, but by homeowners who have been let down by the state and the local authority.

He called on Senator Blaney to withdraw his comments……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal ppn
Audio, News

Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

6 December 2022
News

100 years since the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty

6 December 2022
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

6 December 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

6 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal ppn
Audio, News

Donegal Public Participation Network Networking & Information Event

6 December 2022
News

100 years since the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty

6 December 2022
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

€638,000 confirmed for safety and security work at Donegal Airport

6 December 2022
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad hears claims that DCC officials are being abused online

6 December 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 December 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Tools stolen from back of a van in Letterkenny

6 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube