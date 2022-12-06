Tools stolen from back of a van in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from the back of a van while a man was carrying out maintence at a house in Letterkenny.

The van had been parked in Glenwood Park, Letterkenny between the hours of 8.30am to 11am on Friday December 2.

The owner of the an had left the back doors of the van unlocked as he was carrying out maintenance

at a house in the estate. A Bosch toolbox, drill and batteries were stolen.

Gardaí appeal to anybody who has any relevant information that might assist with our investigation to

make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.