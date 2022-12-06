Two men shot in seperate incidents in Dublin

One man has been killed and another injured following two separate shootings in Dublin overnight.

The gun attacks happened within an hour of each other.

The first shooting happened outside a shop on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas last night at around 9pm.

A man in his early 20’s suffered at least one gunshot wound in the incident – which is believed to have been gangland related.

He’s being treated for his injuries in hospital, which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

In the second attack a man was targetted in the Ronanstown area at about 10 pm.

He’s understood to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crime scenes have been sealed off for technical examinations.

Gardai don’t believe there is any link between them at this time.