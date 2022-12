An appeal for information has been launched after four youths were spotted causing criminal gamage by kicking the door of a house in Buncrana.

The incident occured at The Meadows, Aghilly, Buncrana on Tuesday November 29 at approx. 8pm.

Four youths who were all dressed in dark clothing kicked the door of a house in that area causing damage to the door frame.

They ran away after the damage was caused.

Gardaí appeal to anyone with information to come forward.