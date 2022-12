A former Garda Sergeant believes Donegal should stand alone as a policing division.

A recent meeting of the JPC, the members heard that the new suggested policing model has not yet been nailed down or confirmed.

Former Sergeant and member of Donegal County Council’s Joint Policing Committee believes Donegal is in a unique position due to its geographical location and close proximity to the border.

Mr Treaty says Donegal should stand alone and have it’s own policing division..