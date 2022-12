Defective block campaigners are holding another protest today with plans to occupy Carndonagh Public Service Centre.

The gathering which gets underway at midday follows a meeting between the Mica Action Group and the Department of Housing yesterday.

No comittment was given to release the grant aid for emergency accomodation for families whose homes are uninhabitable.

Campaigner Paddy Diver says affected homeowners have been left with no choice but to take to the streets once again: