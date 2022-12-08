Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

FAI fined for pro ‘IRA chant’ song

The FAI have been fined 20 thousand euro after the Republic of Ireland women’s team were recorded singing a pro IRA chant in October.

UEFA handed down the fine after a video emerged of the squad singing ‘Celtic Symphony’ by the Wolfe Tones following the World Cup playoff win over Scotland.

The European football body opened an investigation into the incident following complaints and have described the chant as a ‘violation of the basic rules of decent conduct’.

In a statement, the FAI said they accepted the sanction and have apologised to all “affected by the events”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Gerard Gallagher

8 December 2022
Pearse Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘No longer a housing crisis but a social crisis’ – Deputy Doherty

8 December 2022
macsharry dail 1
News, Top Stories

Marc MacSharry faces Dail suspension

8 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Gerard Gallagher

8 December 2022
Pearse Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘No longer a housing crisis but a social crisis’ – Deputy Doherty

8 December 2022
macsharry dail 1
News, Top Stories

Marc MacSharry faces Dail suspension

8 December 2022
gerry early
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisher organisation representatives address Oireachtas committee

8 December 2022
Elderly Woman in Cold Weather - Dec 2010
News, Top Stories

Temperatures set to drop to -4

8 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube