FAI fined for pro ‘IRA chant’ song

The FAI have been fined 20 thousand euro after the Republic of Ireland women’s team were recorded singing a pro IRA chant in October.

UEFA handed down the fine after a video emerged of the squad singing ‘Celtic Symphony’ by the Wolfe Tones following the World Cup playoff win over Scotland.

The European football body opened an investigation into the incident following complaints and have described the chant as a ‘violation of the basic rules of decent conduct’.

In a statement, the FAI said they accepted the sanction and have apologised to all “affected by the events”.