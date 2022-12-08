Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government urged to take steps to recruit and retain teachers

A Donegal deputy has urged the Government to take steps to support recruiting and retaining teachers as he claims Ireland is no country for young people.

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said Government must address obstacles to people considering entering the teaching profession in the face of serious recruitment issues.

Addressing the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Pringle said the country is facing a very serious issue when it comes to teacher shortages and the education of our children is at stake….

