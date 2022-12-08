Icey conditions on Donegal roads

Gardai are advising motorists to exercise care on the roads tonight and into the morning

Roads are particularly dangerous around Kilmacrennan and Milford due to the drop in temperatures.

A number of cars are reportedly stuck on the Lough Salt road and efforts are being made to assist all involved at present.

The Council are en route and the road may be closed for an unknown period of time in the interest of public safety when all cars have been removed.

Gardai ask the public to please avoid the area if possible. They advise motorists to take care if you must venture out on the roads tonight or early tomorrow morning