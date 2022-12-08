Marc MacSharry faces Dail suspension

South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry faces suspension from the Dail if he fails to apologise to Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

The Dáil’s Committee on Procedures and Privileges ratified a ruling by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail that Deputy MacSharry should be suspended for two days if he does not apologise over his criticism of Deputy Connolly.

According to the Independent, a complaint was lodged by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle after Deputy MacSharry accused the Leas-Cheann Comhairle of discriminating against him during Dáil debates and not giving him as much speaking time as other Independent TDs.