Over €1.8m confirmed for upgrades of community centres in Donegal

Over €1.8m in funding has been confirmed for the upgrading of 18 community centres in Donegal.

Grants of between €25,000 and €300,000 will be available under the new Community Centre Investment Fund to upgrade, renovate and refurbish Community Centres, Parish Halls, Scouts Clubs, Youth Hubs, Family Resources Centres and Sports Complexes.

Some of the projects in Donegal due to benefit include Coole Cranford, Oaktree Business Park and Sports Complex and Letterkenny Community.

In welcoming the funding, Minister Charlie McConalogue says: “This funding is hugely important for Donegal Community centres. Our community centres are the beating heart of our communities”.

